(KRON) — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 7100 block of International Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they saw two victims who each had at least one gunshot wound. One victim was outside the business, and the other was inside, according to OPD.

Medical personnel attempted to save one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The slain victim’s identity is not being released at this time, OPD said. The department says anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950.

Businesses in the area of the shooting include Tolins Liquor Store, Mother & Child Nutrition, E14 SMOKE SHOP and Oakland Cash 4 Gold. The location of the shooting is approximately one mile east of the Oakland Coliseum.