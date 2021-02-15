1 dead, 1 injured in Antioch Valentine’s Day shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is expected to survive after a shooting in Antioch on Valentine’s Day.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Enea Way just after 10 p.m. for “several gunshots” reported in the area. They said a 47-year-old man was found in a parked car on the street with at least one gunshot wound. Despite attempts to administer first aid, the man died at the scene.

A second man, identified as a 37-year-old Antioch resident, was also in the area with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, according to police.

Police have not identified a suspect yet, and did not give the identities of either victims. Investigators say they are still collecting and evaluating evidence.

Anyone with information should call the Antioch Police Department’s non-emergency line: (925) 778-2441.