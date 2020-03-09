1 dead, 1 injured in Hayward shooting

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
It happened in the area of Mission Boulevard and Blanche Street.
Officials said the two victims suffered from gunshot wounds and left the scene before police arrived.
They were later found in Oakland.
One of them died and the other was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
This is Hayward’s fourth homicide of 2020.
