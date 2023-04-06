(BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 in San Martin in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on southbound Highway 101 south of East Middle Avenue.

CHP investigators determined a 2000 Lexus was heading south in the far left lane when the vehicle veered out of control, overturned in the median and hit the metal guardrail.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Del Rey Oaks, died at the scene while a 73-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy area office at (408) 427-0700.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.