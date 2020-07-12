Live Now
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters were able to control a house fire that broke out in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead and another was injured. That person remains in stable condition.

Fire officials say they responded to a two-alarm fire at a three story residential home located at 3740 Sacramento Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

