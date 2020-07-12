SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters were able to control a house fire that broke out in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood on Sunday.
One person was pronounced dead and another was injured. That person remains in stable condition.
Fire officials say they responded to a two-alarm fire at a three story residential home located at 3740 Sacramento Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Alameda County added to states monitoring list after seeing increase in COVID-19 cases
- Oakland enacts weekend traffic, parking measures to address Lake Merritt crowding
- Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire
- President Trump criticizes privately built border wall in Mission
- 1 dead, 1 injured in house fire in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood