1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) — An Antioch man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Oakland on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard and arrived to find a solo-vehicle crash with the driver inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim in the shooting made his way to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The name of the man who died is not yet being released. No suspect information was immediately available in connection with the shooting, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

