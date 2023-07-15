(KRON) — A man is dead and another is in serious condition, but stable condition following a shooting Friday evening, according to Pittsburg police.

At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Crestview Lane. At the same time, a driver pulled into the Pittsburg Police Department parking lot and called out for officers to come to his car, police said.

The driver and passenger, both men, were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They received medical aid from officers before paramedics arrived, police said.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Antioch, was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. The passenger, a 24-year-old from Antioch, succumbed to his injuries, Pittsburg police said.

Officers who responded to the area of Crestview Lane located evidence from a shooting. Detectives are now investigating and actively working leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD at 925-646-2441 or Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.