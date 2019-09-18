Father, daughter killed in San Francisco house fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A small memorial is growing outside of the home that caught fire in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, killing two people.

They were identified as a father and daughter, 71-year-old Ricardo Ron and 23-year-old Camila Ron.

Neighbors say they lived there for 15-years and people have been leaving flowers at their home making a memorial.

“There were just flames coming out of the window,” said neighbor Joel MacDonald. “When I looked out of the window, I got my hose and was trying to spray it down.”

According to officials, the fire started burning around 2 a.m. at a home at 66 Delano Avenue near San Juan Avenue.

Dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene to find two victims trapped inside the house.

They attempted CPR but both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say a dog was also killed in the fire.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the preliminary investigation does not show that the fire was set intentionally but no cause has been determined.

San Francisco District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai released a statement on the deadly fire:

“This truly is a tragedy for our entire community. Both Ricardo Ron and Camila Ron Ruiz unfortunately lost their lives to this fire. I send my most heartfelt condolences and am committed to working with the family to make sure they are supported during this time of terrible loss. It is critical that each household in the community is equipped with the proper fire safety equipment so we can prevent tragedies like this from occurring in the future.” Ahsha Safai, District 11

