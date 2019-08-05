1 dead, 1 injured in San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person has died and another taken to a hospital after a house fire in San Jose Monday morning.
The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Drive.
A woman died at the scene.
A second victim, believed to be a teenage girl, was taken to a hospital.
The teen’s current condition is not known at this time.
Firefighters are still at the home putting out hot spots.
