1 dead, 1 injured in San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person has died and another taken to a hospital after a house fire in San Jose Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Drive.

A woman died at the scene.

A second victim, believed to be a teenage girl, was taken to a hospital.

The teen’s current condition is not known at this time.

Firefighters are still at the home putting out hot spots.

