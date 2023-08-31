(KRON) — One person is dead and another is being hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the Port of Oakland, according to police.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of an individual who was shot in the 90 block of Linden Street. One victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Oakland police said.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, officers were informed of a second victim who transported themselves to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim at the scene was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead after succumbing to their injuries, police said. The second victim is being treated at a local hospital with their condition currently unknown.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.