SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a local hospital, SFPD said.

One victim had life-threatening injuries and later died. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Muni bus surrounded by crime scene tape. The address provided is a short distance away from the Cow Palace Arena & Event Center.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.