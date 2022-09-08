OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near Elmhurst Park.

Officers rendered first aid to the woman and summoned paramedics, but the woman died at the scene. She was in her 20s, police said.

Her name was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. About a half hour earlier, a person was shot in the 1400 block of Seventh Street, near the West Oakland BART station.

Officers went to the area and located evidence of a shooting and a collision, police said. The shooting victim went to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the police tip line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with information about shooting can call the felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.