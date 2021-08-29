1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – Police are investigating after a man died and two women were injured early Sunday in a shooting in downtown Oakland.

Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. to the shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway and were told that victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at local hospitals, according to a release from Oakland police.

An Alameda man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, arrived at a hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Two women, one from Novato and the other from Modesto, also showed up at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to another hospital and were in stable condition later Sunday morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

