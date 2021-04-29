1 dead, 2 injured following shooting on SF’s Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police responded to a fatal shooting in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:49 p.m., authorities arrived in the area of Market and Mason Streets to find three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Officials provided medical attention, however, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This Just In: @SFPD is on the scene of a fatal shooting on Market and Mason Streets. Police say the shooting happened at 4:49. One person has died, and two others are injured with non-life threatening injuries. So far no arrests have been made. No other details were available. — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) April 30, 2021

Two other victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities remain on the scene as an investigation continues.

Traffic will be impacted at the 900 block of Market Street and the unit block of Mason Street.

More information will be released at a later time.