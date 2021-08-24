1 dead, 2 injured in Brentwood shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Brentwood, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:20 p.m., deputies arrived in the area of the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard in unincorporated Brentwood following reports of a shooting.

Authorities found two injured victims and were taken to a hospital. A third victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identities are not being released at this time.

As the homicide investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

Tips can be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us.

No other details have been released at this time.