1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision on Highway 4 in Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and two others were injured in a car collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 4:57 p.m., officials received reports of a head-on collision between Balfour Road and Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood.

Officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reported two victims in critical conditions and another person was pronounced dead.

Con Air 1 and 2 arrived on the scene to transport the two victims to trauma centers.

The California Highway Patrol closed the road.

At this time, no other details have been released.

