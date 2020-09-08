1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision on Highway 4 in Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and two others were injured in a car collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 4:57 p.m., officials received reports of a head-on collision between Balfour Road and Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood.

Officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reported two victims in critical conditions and another person was pronounced dead.

Con Air 1 and 2 arrived on the scene to transport the two victims to trauma centers.

The California Highway Patrol closed the road.

At this time, no other details have been released.

4:57pm E52, BC5, ConFire E88, AMR and two medical helicopters were called for a head on collision on Highway 4 between Balfour Rd and Marsh Creek Road. Two patients in critical condition while a third was dead. Two patients flown by air to trauma center. Roadway shut down by CHP. pic.twitter.com/6NxVtdlHLh — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) September 8, 2020

