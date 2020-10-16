1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) — Police are investigating after one man died and two other people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in East Oakland.

Officers responded after a Shotspotter alert about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 89th Avenue and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Emergency crews responded and provided care, but one man died at the scene. The other two victims were hospitalized, but officials did not release their conditions.

No information was released about what led to the shootings or whether police have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

