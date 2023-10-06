(KRON) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the City of Richmond Friday night, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Richmond police responded to the 900 block of 23rd Street at 7:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter notification. Officers found all three victims at the scene.

Police did not have information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the two victims who survived the shooting.

RPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.