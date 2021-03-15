1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Hwy 29 in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – One person died and two others suffered major injuries in a head-on crash on state Highway 29 southeast of Calistoga in Napa County on Monday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10:10 a.m. on Highway 29 in the area of Larkmead Lane.

The driver of one car died in the crash and a passenger in that car suffered major injuries, while the driver and lone occupant of the other car also suffered major injuries, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Highway 29 remained shut down in both directions in the area as of late Monday morning.