1 dead, 2 seriously injured in San Jose crash

One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-280 in San Jose overnight.

The crash happened around midnight at the 10th Street off-ramp.

One person in the car was killed.

Two others were taken to a hospital with major injuries.

CHP says there are no road closures at the crash site this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

