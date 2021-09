SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a car crash on Tuesday night in San Jose.

Police said three other people are in the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened in the area of Gurdwara Ave and Carrera Ct around 10 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car struck a tree in the center median. Police began clearing the scene around 5:30 a.m.