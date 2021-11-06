1 dead, 3 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and three others were injured following a shooting in East Oakland Friday night, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., Oakland police officers responded to the 8400 block of International Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two men, Oakland residents, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

A short time later, two more men, Oakland residents, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Saturday morning, one of the victims died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide is under investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

This is the city of Oakland’s 118th life lost this year.