1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured in San Francisco Friday night.

Around 8:27 p.m., police from the Ingleside Station received reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Schwerin Street.

When police arrived, they found four victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Authorities say one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other three victims are currently being treated. At this time, their condition remains unknown.

Police remain in the area as they continue to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

