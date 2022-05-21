(KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to a car collision involving a wrong-way-driver that killed one passenger early Saturday morning on Highway 24.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say a Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on the eastbound side of Shattuck Avenue crashed into a Sedan with five occupants inside.

A female passenger in the Sedan was pronounced dead and the remaining four were transported to a hospital with major injuries. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, officials reported.

When units arrived on scene, they saw the Benz driver running on foot. CHP immediately searched for the driver with assistance from a K-9 unit. Officials took the suspect into custody. Alcohol is expected to be a factor in the incident.

No further information was provided.