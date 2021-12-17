1 dead, 4 others suffer from likely carbon monoxide exposure in Pittsburg home

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A likely carbon monoxide exposure has killed a Pittsburg woman and injured four other family members, including children.

The Pittsburg Police Department said officers went to the family’s home on Thursday night for a welfare check after a relative reported they had not heard from them in several days. Officers found a man “who was disoriented and incoherent” upon arrival, police said, and also found a woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man, woman, and three children may have suffered from carbon monoxide exposure and had Pacific Gas & Electric respond. The utility measured “a very high level of carbon monoxide” in the house, police said.

The four other family members were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, according to police. The investigation remains active.