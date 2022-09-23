OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot.

The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. As of 4:30 p.m., Brink’s did not release any further information.

Once OPD officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Oakland Fire Department and an ambulance crew responded to the scene and provided medical treatment.

However, one of those individuals was later pronounced dead at the scene. OPD said the two other individuals arrived at a nearby hospital separately — both suffering from gunshot wounds.

No suspect(s) have been identified by police. No arrests have been made.

International Boulevard is right off the CA-185 Highway. The location of the shooting is about a 20-minute walk from the Fruitvale BART station.

Brink’s is a company that provides armored trucks that transports money and other valuable goods. The trucks are bullet-resistant and have armed guards.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.