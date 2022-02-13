1 dead after car crash in San Jose, driver suspected of DUI

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department responded to a single-car collision Saturday night at 11:46 p.m.

An adult female driver and male passenger were inside the crashed 2000 Toyota sedan.

The car headed northbound on South White Road. When it left a roadway, it then collided with a tree on the east side of South White Road, police said.

This is the 13th fatal collision and 14th victim this year, San Jose officials said.

Both passengers were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

Shortly after, the male passenger died from his wounds.

The driver was cooperative with the investigation and showed symptoms of intoxication, police say.

The driver will be booked into Santa Clara County jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence charges.

Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity to the public after confirming and notifying the family first.

San Jose Police Department asks individuals to report known information to Detective Templeman at 408-227-4654.

You can submit anonymous tips at www.svcrimestoppers.org.