1 dead after car crashes into home in Sonoma County

(KRON) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in Sonoma County.

It happened Friday evening at a home on Bodega Way near Water Trough Road.

The vehicle hit a cinder block wall causing big blocks to damage the windows, and the front door.

The person driving the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were in the back of the home at the time of the crash and did not get hurt.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.