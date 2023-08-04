(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports at least one fatality after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire just outside Castroville in Monterey County late Thursday night.

The crash, which was first reported 11:04 p.m. Thursday, occurred near 114 Molera Road, the highway patrol said. The state agency said that the vehicle, which was carrying at least two persons at the time of the accident, possibly crashed into an electric pole and rolled over about 20 feet away from the road.

Both the vehicle and the electric pole briefly blocked the road, the highway patrol said. By the time patrol officers arrived on scene at 11:10 p.m., the vehicle was already on fire and at least one individual was still stuck inside the burning vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if there was more than one casualty.

