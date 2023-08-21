(BCN) — At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree along State Route 1 in Santa Cruz early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred at around 4:38 a.m. Monday along northbound State Route 1 near the intersection with State Route 17. The driver of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene, according to highway patrollers.

Authorities have yet to release information on the crash victim. There were no road closures as a result of the accident, and northbound State Route 1 remains open to traffic.

