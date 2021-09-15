1 dead after car drives off cliff along Highway 1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to a fatal collision after a car drove off a cliff along Highway 1 in Pacifica, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP San Francisco said a car went of the road, flew 100 feet into the air before landing on the beach.

Officials said the car landed on its wheels and they did not see anyone get out of the car once it landed.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

Caltrans later said one-lane traffic control is in place on Highway 1 near the Tom Lantos Tunnel.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed officials from coroner’s office is at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.