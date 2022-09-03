OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down.

The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner is headed to the scene of the crash, CHP said.

The public is advised to use alternate routes, such as I-880, to go westbound towards the Bay Bridge. No other information about the victim or crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.