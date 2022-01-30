1 dead after crashing car, jumping off Benicia-Martinez Bridge

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday afternoon that a person crashed their car then jumped off the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

The department received a report at 12:13 p.m. that someone crashed a pick-up truck into a barrier on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 680 on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and then jumped off into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a CHP helicopter were called in, and the person was found deceased about 15 minutes later.

The Solano County Coroner responded to the Benicia Marina to take custody of the body.

