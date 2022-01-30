1 dead after crashing car, jumping off Benicia-Martinez Bridge

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday afternoon that a person crashed their car then jumped off the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

The department received a report at 12:13 p.m. that someone crashed a pick-up truck into a barrier on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 680 on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and then jumped off into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a CHP helicopter were called in, and the person was found deceased about 15 minutes later.

The Solano County Coroner responded to the Benicia Marina to take custody of the body.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News