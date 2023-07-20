SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Within the past 72 hours, multiple deadly collisions have unfolded on San Jose roadways.

At 1:11 a.m. Thursday, two men were ejected from their Scion sedan after they were struck by an SUV, the San Jose Police Department said. One of the men suffered fatal injuries and died at a hospital. The second man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the Nissan SUV driver ran a red light. The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of felony Driving Under the Influence and vehicular manslaughter.

SJPD investigators wrote, “A 2006 Nissan SUV, occupied by an adult male driver, was travelling westbound on Capitol Expressway through the intersection at Snell Avenue when it struck a 2006 Scion sedan. The Scion was traveling southbound on Snell Avenue. Witnesses stated the Nissan ran a red light at the intersection.”

The suspected DUI driver’s name was not immediately released by police.

Thursday morning’s wreck was San Jose’s 27th fatal collision and the 28th traffic death of 2023.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a mother was attempting to cross King Road with her two young daughters when all three were struck by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe. The mother’s infant was killed in the crash. Police said the family was not walking within a marked crosswalk.

A man driving the Chevy Tahoe had a green light on Havana Drive before he collided into the family on King Road, police said. The mother and her daughter suffered serious injuries.

On Monday, a San Jose police chase ended with a major collision between five vehicles on Capitol Expressway and Story Road. Police said the chase was initially trigger when a driver attacked a police officer with a box cutter and fled the scene in a van at 5:43 p.m., investigators said.

Officers chased the van to a busy intersection during rush-hour and the van crashed. After the five-vehicle collision, a foot chase ensued. Officers eventually captured the man and a second person who also tried to flee. The duo was booked into a Santa Clara County jail on felony charges.

This van was chased by San Jose police during rush hour before it crashed. (KRON4 image)

A HazMat unit and firefighters responded to Muwekma Ohlone Middle School on 2nd and Hedding streets Thursday morning after a car crashed on campus.

A woman was driving a silver Subaru when her car smashed through a wall surrounding the school’s pool chemical storage area at 8:36 a.m., police said. The Subaru caught on fire next to the chemicals. Police officers rescued the woman from her burning car and she was transported to a hospital.