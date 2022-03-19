FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a call Tuesday evening near 4000 block of Lindenwood St. to deescalate a problem, officials said.

A disturbance occurred between both parties and escalated into a shooting before officers arrived.

A 34-year-old was shot on scene by the suspect.

The suspect called the police dispatch and said he would surrender his gun as officers arrived.

Officers identified the suspect as 77-year-old Colorado resident Franklin Earl Lynch.

Lynch was taken into custody by officials and medical personnel provided aid to the victim.

However, they were pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m., police say.

Lynch provided a statement to the police. Several other witnesses also provided statements to the police.

Fremont police are investigating the case as a homicide and detectives are conducting a follow up investigation to determine a motive, authorities said.

Lynch was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The case was presented to the District Attorney on Thursday.

The Office charged Lynch with one count of murder and numerous enhancements including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-790-6900 or email jblass@fremont.gov .