SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after a shooting Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened around 3:03 p.m. on the 2400 block of Harrison Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and spotted a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made. SFPD did not provide any suspect description.

The 2400 block of Harrison Street is near John O’Connell Technical High School.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” You may remain anonymous. The incident number is #230-597-341.