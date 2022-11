CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard.

A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street.

No other information was immediately available.

