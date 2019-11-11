VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police responded to a shooting Sunday evening, according to authorities.
When they arrived to the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive around 5:25 p.m., officers located a person suffering from a gunshot wound(s).
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other person involved in the shooting was later identified as an off-duty Richmond police officer.
No additional details have been made available at this time.
Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.
- 1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Vallejo
- Video shows violent attack in San Francisco’s Chinatown
- This Week’s Napa Valley Film Festival honors Kevin Bacon, Vanessa Hudgens, Jillian Bell and Olivia Wilde
- Dozens gather for sideshow held in San Francisco
- 7-year-old boy falls out of Bronx building