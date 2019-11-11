1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police responded to a shooting Sunday evening, according to authorities.

When they arrived to the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive around 5:25 p.m., officers located a person suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved in the shooting was later identified as an off-duty Richmond police officer.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.