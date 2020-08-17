1 dead after house fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One person has died after a house fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

The 1st alarm fire was located at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. No other details have been released at this time. The fire is contained.

1160 Fitzgerald Ave 1st Alarm Fatal Fire is contained (Bayview, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/hcJZtOSEFs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 17, 2020

This investigation is ongoing.

