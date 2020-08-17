1 dead after house fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One person has died after a house fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

The 1st alarm fire was located at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. No other details have been released at this time. The fire is contained.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more information.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News