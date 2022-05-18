SAN JOSE (KRON) – The victim of a shooting yesterday has died, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department early Wednesday.

It’s the city’s 11th reported homicide this year, and only the second this week.

The shooting was around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way. At the time of the initial reports, one male had sustained a life threatening injury.

Just Monday morning, two people were shot, one fatally, near the campus of San Jose State University.