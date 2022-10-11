SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and another severely injured after sheriff’s deputies found two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle, the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department announced in a press release Tuesday.

The two pedestrians were gathering their belongings from their individual vehicles when a third one struck them while attempting to park. Help was provided to both.

One female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Tuesday. The second pedestrian was transported to a local medical facility.

No arrest was made following the collision. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s

Office Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.