1 dead after shooting on Great Highway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after being shot on the Great Highway going southbound in San Francisco just after midnight Thursday morning, according to officers.

They’ve spent the past few hours investigating what led up to the shooting.

A dark-colored SUV appeared to be evidence linked to the shooting after officers conducted their investigation.

While walking around the scene, officers found the driver’s side window shattered — a handicapped sign hanging from the car’s rearview mirror.

Just a few feet away, from the car is a cooler laying on the sand.

However, there seems to be no other damages to the SUV besides the broken window.

Officers blocked off the area to find out what happened.

The shooting happened near the north of Skyline Boulevard, right near the beach and feet away from the San Francisco Zoo — a very uncommon situation in the area.

Authorities have yet to release who the victim is, what led up to the shooting, and if anyone is in custody this morning.