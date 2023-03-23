(KRON) — One person was killed late Wednesday night after crashing into a guardrail, a sign pole and catching on fire on Highway 880, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened just before midnight on southbound I-880 north of 237 in San Jose, CHP said.

Officials said a Toyota Tundra was driving south on I-880 in the second lane from the left. For unknown reasons, the driver traveled across the right two lanes and onto the right shoulder before crashing into a guardrail. The Tundra continued out of control and then crashed into a metal freeway sign and then caught fire, engulfing the car in flames, CHP officials said.

The driver was alone in the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. The CHP is asking for witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this crash, to contact the San Jose CHP Area office, (408) 961-0900.