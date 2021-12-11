1 dead after two-car crash in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — One driver died after a two-car crash in Orinda at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The crash happened on CA-24 going eastbound west of St. Stephens Drive where an unoccupied Dodge Challenger parked on the right shoulder was hit from behind by a Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Toyota was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Authorities have not determined whether or not the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation.