Vallejo shooting in broad daylight leaves 1 dead

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:19 p.m. in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan.

One man was confirmed dead, police said.

No other details were provided. The investigation is active and more information will be provided at a later time.

Just one day before, another person was fatally shot in Vallejo.

Around 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, Vallejo police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground in the 100 block of Hillborn Street.

Police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez or Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533.