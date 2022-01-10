1 dead after vehicle crashes into big-rig on I-80

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VACAVILLE (BCN)– One person died and another was in critical condition Monday morning after their vehicle rear-ended a big-rig truck on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on I-80 between Alamo Drive and Cherry Glen Road, the CHP said.

A man who was driving the car that rear-ended the big-rig died at the scene. His female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the CHP.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. The roadway was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.