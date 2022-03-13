FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in the block of East Tabor Avenue, Sunday morning, officials report.

Police arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Three gunshot victims were found near a business, officers say.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were hospitalized.

Officials are closing East Tabor Avenue between North Texas Street and Kidder Avenue until 10:00 a.m.

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and working to identify the suspect. Crime scene investigators are processing the closed streets.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.

