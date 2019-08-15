1 dead, another hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police say a man is dead and another hurt following an overnight shooting in San Jose.

Police responded to the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center just before 2 a.m. Thursday on a report of two adult male shooting victims who had driven themselves to the hospital.

Officials said both victims sustained at least one gunshot wound.

One man died at the hospital; the other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been arrested or identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283 or Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

