1 dead, another injured in Brentwood apartment fire

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews in Brentwood are reporting that one person died in a fire this afternoon.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Nancy Street at around 1:35 p.m. on November 11.

When officials arrived the found two adult males and a dog inside the building.

One of the men, as well as the dog, died from their injuries.

The second man was resuscitated and transported to a hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknow at this time.

No other units sustained damage.

