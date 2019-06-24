1 dead, another seriously injured in Napa crash

One person is dead following a crash in Napa.

A driver crashed their car near the Silverado Resort and Spa on Atlas Peak Road.

One person died at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

More than 800 PG&E customers are also without power Monday morning because of the crash.

